Packages Convertors Limited is now Powered by Zero Carbon

karachi: A contract signed between the two parties will enable Packages Convertors Limited to save over 2600 tonnes of carbon emissions by using a customized commercial solar installation by Zero Carbon.

The 3.12MW project will be producing approximately 4.2 million units of electricity each year. The complex installation will comprise of a special structure to be installed on shell type roofs. This will also be the largest solar power plant installation in Lahore.

Group Head of Supply Chain, Aftab Khan & Director and Head of Packaging, Asghar Abbas from Packages Convertors Limited and CEO Bilal Afzal from Zero Carbon were present at the MOU signing ceremony which was held at Packages Ltd.

With the constant hike in per unit electricity prices and energy expenses skyrocketing, many smart businesses are making the shift towards solar energy which not only reduces electricity expenses exponentially but also enables businesses to get quick payback.***