Fri Mar 19, 2021
Our Correspondent
March 19, 2021

Jang Union elects office-bearers for 2021-23

Karachi

Our Correspondent
March 19, 2021

The employees of Jang Publications have elected Ameer Ali and Shakil Yamin Kanga as president and general secretary of their union for the next two years, said a statement issued on Thursday by the Jang Publication Employees Union.

The two belong to the Ababil Panel, which got elected unopposed in the CBA union’s election for the session 2021-23 held on the premises of the main Jang Building earlier in the day.

Other elected representatives on the union include Muhammad Arif as vice-president , Mushtaq Akhtar as joint secretary, Muhammad Saeed as finance secretary, and Muhammad Hashim, Waseem Adil, Liaquat Ali, Muhammad Yaseen, Javed Akhtar, Rafiq Ahmed and Zaki al Azhar as members of the executive council.

