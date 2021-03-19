Principals warn of laying siege to CM House today

The public school principals who have been protesting for regularisation since the start of the month held a sit-in outside the Sindh Assembly for the third consecutive day on Thursday.

The protesters held a procession with a symbolic coffin and then a symbolic burial of the coffin in front of the PA. However, police officials intervened and stopped the demonstrators. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) local leader Dua Bhutto met with the protesters and assured them that her party will voice their demands inside the House. PTI Hyderabad District President Nazish Fatima also met with the protesters and expressed solidarity with them.

The principals vowed to continue their protest until the provincial government accepts their demands. Talking to the media, a group of protesters warned that if they are not regularised, they will lay siege to the Chief Minister House.

Kamran Jaffery, who represents the public school principals in Karachi, said: “If the provincial government fails to meet our demands, we’ll lay siege to the CM House after the Friday prayers.”

He lamented that the home department has postponed the pre-interview written test for recruitment to the position of principal through the Sindh Public Service Commission examination scheduled for March 22.

“The home department has delayed the exam due to the Covid-19 situation,” he said, adding that no progress has been made in the matter of their regularisation, so they will continue their protest.