High court seeks CAA’s policy on airworthiness of aircraft

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday directed the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to submit its policy regarding airworthiness of aircraft.

The high court was hearing a petition seeking a judicial inquiry into the December 2016 crash of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) PK-661 flight, in which 42 passengers, including singer-turned-preacher Junaid Jamshed, and the crew lost their lives.

The director airworthiness of the CAA submitted before the court that the authority issued airworthiness certificates every year for the aircraft of the PIA fleet and they also checked aircrafts randomly.

A counsel for the PIA filed a statement, submitting that at the time of the unfortunate incident, all the installed 12 propeller blades were according to the requirements of the manufacturer and regulatory authorities. He informed the SHC that the PIA workshop was fully compliant with the original equipment manufacturer OEM protocols and CAA instructions in maintaining the propeller blades.

The PIA submitted that the entire current propeller blade inventory in its stockroom as well as on aircraft was in full compliance with all the applicable airworthiness requirements of the CAA. A CAA officer sought time to submit a brief note along with the policy on airworthiness of aircraft.

A division bench of the high court headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar directed the CAA director airworthiness to submit a progress report with regard to the issuance of airworthiness certificates to aircraft as well as the policy.

It is pertinent to mention here that the CAA had earlier questioned the credibility of aircraft accident and investigation board’s inquiry report with regard to the plane crash at Hawalian, submitting that the “report seems to be based on lots of assumptions.”

The investigation board had earlier fixed clear responsibility in its inquiry report with regard to Pakistan International Airlines’ ATR crash incident at Hawalian in December 2016, besides certain recommendations given to ensure safety measures.