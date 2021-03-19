Murtaza Wahab says order to suspend MPAs unconstitutional

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said on Thursday that the decision of the Sindh High Court (SHC) Sukkur Bench to suspend the memberships of two MPAs of the provincial assembly on account of increasing dog-bite cases in their respective constituencies violates Article 10-A of the constitution.

Wahab, the spokesman for the provincial government and the chief minister’s adviser on law, told a news conference that he has immense respect for the honourable courts and the honourable judges, but the judiciary does not have the power to issue a verdict against someone without hearing them.

He referred to Article 10-A, according to which no person should be condemned unheard. “Did the judiciary give today’s decision after hearing the two MPAs or without hearing them? As the verdict was issued without giving the opportunity of hearing, it violated Article 10-A.”

He said that both judges and lawmakers hold constitutional positions, as both take the oath of office as prescribed in the constitution. Both judges and lawmakers are required to respect one other on the basis of the constitutional nature of their offices, he added.

The law adviser clarified that it is the responsibility of the local governments to deal with cases of stray dogs in any area because an MNA or an MPA does not have the power to tackle this problem, according to law and the constitution.

He lamented that to issue a judgement against someone on account of a responsibility that is not even theirs to begin with is uncalled for.

He said that likewise, it would be completely unwise on the part of the government if it decided to stop the salaries of the judges and staff members of a court that failed to fulfil its basic function, which was to dispense justice to people of the country.

He recalled a recent judgement of the Supreme Court that also made it clear that judicial activism could not be carried out in such a manner because now people were required to work within their respective legal domains. “So, today’s judgement is unfair because action should have been taken against the relevant municipal authority and not against someone who is not responsible for this function.”