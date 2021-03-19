Four fall prey to Covid-19, another 296 test positive

Four more patients have fallen victim to the novel coronavirus in Sindh over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll from the infectious disease to 4,473 in the province, the chief minister said on Thursday.

As many as 4,719 patients were said to be under treatment -- 4,424 in home isolation, seven at isolation centres and 288 at hospitals across the province. The condition of 259 patients was stated to be critical, including 37 shifted onto ventilators.

With four more deaths overnight, the fatality rate stood at 1.7 per cent in the province, said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his daily Covid-19 update. He said 296 new cases emerged when 10,527 tests were conducted, showing a 2.8 per cent current detection rate.

So far 3,182,755 tests have been conducted, and 262,502 cases have surfaced. Of them, 96.5 per cent or 253,310 patients have recovered, including 73 overnight. Of the 296 new cases, 137 were reported from Karachi: 35 from District South, 33 from District East, 25 from District Korangi, 19 from District Central, 16 from District West, and nine from District Malir.