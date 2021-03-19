Federal govt starts taking over JPMC, NICVD and NICH

The federal government has started the process of taking over three major Karachi hospitals – Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) and National Institute of Child Health (NICH) -- by forming an independent board of governors under the Medical Teaching Ordinance (MTI), federal and Sindh government officials said on Thursday.

“The federal government has started the process of taking over the JPMC, NICVD and NICH by forming a board of governors through the controversial Medical Teaching Ordinance. They have sought two names from me, but I don’t want to propose names as it would mean that I have agreed to hand over these institutions to them,” Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho said while talking to The News at her office.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan also confirmed that they were in the process of forming an independent board of governors to run these institutions, saying he had approached the provincial health minister to seek the names for the board.

“I have requested names from her too for boards. Will put proper and non-controversial professionals (in these boards),” Dr Faisal Sultan said when asked why they were being accused of appointing people to the BOGs who were non-Karachiites and had no experience of running the health institutions.

But the Sindh health minister was not satisfied with the process of the federal takeover of the Karachi’s major health facilities. She said the federal health authorities did not approach the provincial health department to formally take over the hospitals although they visited “the JPMC and the NICVD 10, 10 times”, and later simply asked her to propose two names for the board of governors.

“It never happens this way. How come they are going to run these facilities with people sitting in Islamabad and monitoring service delivery in Karachi? Actually, there were fearing contempt of court so they started the process of takeover hastily,” she said, adding that it was a futile exercise and would result in sufferings for the people of Karachi, other cities of Sindh and the entire Pakistan.

She charged that non-medical persons were being appointed to the board to run these hospitals, which was not the way to handle and improve service delivery of tertiary-care health facilities. “They are asking to send two of our people to Islamabad to be part of their board, which would be overseeing the performance and functions of these facilities from there, which is not possible.”

Claiming that Supreme Court of Pakistan had directed the federal government to reimburse all the expenses the Sindh government had incurred on these institutions since 2011, Dr Pechuho said there were several issues, including service structure of employees and status of Jinnah Sindh Medical University, which must be settled before the takeover of these institutions by the federal government.

Responding to a query, she said the federal government would send new managements to run these institutions after completing their exercise, but it would badly affect the service delivery of these institutions.

Fearing that the service delivery by these three health facilities would worsen following the federal takeover, she said she had seen the performance of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Poly Clinic Islamabad as well as several health facilities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and those institutions were charging people for labs, investigations and radiological services, and burdening poor people of the country.

“Since the PTI came into power, poverty has skyrocketed and people are now unable to buy food in the country. In these circumstances, making healthcare unaffordable and starting charging people would be a great offence.”

Dr Pechuho said that after the provincial government had taken over these hospitals, it had introduced state-of-the-art radiological services, cyber knife, PET scan and other facilities at the JPMC, the NICVD was converted into a chain of dozens of complete separate heart-care facilities, while the NICH was also undergoing a complete transformation.

“This process would not only stop but would start reversing through this experience of the federal government’s control, which has failed in the past too,” the health minister added.