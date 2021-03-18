Two awarded death for killing sister, brother-in-law

RAWALPINDI. The Additional District and Sessions Judge (ASJ) Rawalpindi Muhammad Afzal Majoka has awarded death sentence to two real brothers, who killed their sister and brother-in-law on April 28, 2020.

The court has also imposed fine of Rs20,00,000 on accused here on Wednesday.

Airport Police Station registered a case against two accused Khalid and Tahir, who killed their real sister and brother-in-law on April 28, 2020. According to details, a young girl Sidra did love-marriage with Muhammad Junaid on April 25, 2020. The family of Sidra was looking for their sister and brother-in-law, who were living in Chaklala Scheme-III. After three days of marriage, both brothers killed their sister and brother-in-law.

The court has awarded both accused lifetime imprisonment and death sentence on the basis of strong evidences. The same court has also awarded death sentence to an accused, who killed a man in December 1, 2020.

Ratta Amral Police Station registered a case under Section of 302 against Razaq Shah and Muhammad Kamal who killed Zar Wali. The court has awarded death sentence to Razaq Shah and lifetime imprisonment to M Kamal and imposed fine of Rs500,000 each on them. The court has announced decision on the basis of strong evidences.