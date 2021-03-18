Six vehicles impounded

SARGODHA: The District Road Transport Authority on Wednesday impounded six vehicles and imposed Rs 15,500 fine on 23 vehicle owners over traffic rules violation. A spokesman for the department said that the DRTA secretary issued instructions that vehicles would be impounded on the charge of illegal fares hike, and their route permits would be canceled. “They would not be allowed to enter the highways, he added.Meanwhile, he directed the transporters to ensure strict implementation of anti-corona SOPs at all terminals.

Youth shot dead: A youth was killed in a firing incident in Sahiwal police limits on Wednesday. Police said that 25-year-old Zeeshan, a resident of Sahiwal, was going to his shop on a motorbike when unknown armed persons allegedly shot him dead him near Boys High School Sahiwal and fled from the scene. The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem. Police registered case against the unknown accused and started investigation.