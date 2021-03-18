Pakistani team in India for tent pegging World Cup qualifiers

ISLAMABAD: As the guns fell silent on the Line of Control (LoC) and tensions eased with no ceasefire violation after the February 25 agreement between Pakistan and India, a chance has been given for the first bilateral contact, which sees a seven member Pakistani team in Noida (India) for the International Tent-Pegging Federation World Cup Championship.

“I believe in the ceasefire, I believe in peace. We are sportspeople. We have got friends here.

Our Indian brothers, I want to call them brothers, they are taking

such good care of us here,” Amer Munawar, secretary general of the Pakistani team, was quoted as saying by international media.

This visit by Pakistani sportsmen and the upcoming visit by Pakistan’s Indus Water Commissioner to Delhi for a meeting with his Indian counterpart on March 23-24 has been kept under wraps and not announced by Pakistan.

The qualifiers, jointly organised by the Indian army-run Equestrian Foundation of India and a private company called Equiwing Sports, got underway in Noida Tuesday with India winning a gold in the team lance competition, and Pakistan striking gold in the individual lance event.

As Pakistan, India, the United States, Belarus and Nepal play it out in Noida, the winners hope to find a berth in the World Cup which is to be held in South Africa in 2023.

Brijesh Mathur, president of the committee that has organised the event on behalf of the EFI, said visas for the Pakistani team came through “in the last 20 days”, and that the EFI and the government made it possible.

“The visas came after a long wait. I thought we would not be able to come. But we made it,” he said. The Pakistan Equestrian Federation is run by the Punjab Rangers. The team members are all civilians.