PPP denies deal with establishment

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party on Wednesday refuted the presumptions about cracks in Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and deal with establishment. “The PPP is democratic political party and it does not believe in deal with establishment,” the PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari said in a media talk here. Nayyer Bukhari raised the question that if there was a deal then how Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani lost the elections of chairman Senate. He said the PPP has questioned from the allied parties about the line of action after resignations and they did not have answer to it. “They failed to satisfy us about the future strategy after resignations,” he said, adding that putting all the blame on the PPP after the PDM meeting is not right. The PPP leader said the party is committed to the line of action of PDM meeting of September 20 in which resignations were the last option after no-confidence motion and long march. He said the PDM is intact and the PPP will soon summon its Central Executive Committee to finalise its opinion on the issue of resignations.