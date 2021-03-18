LCCI chief, others call on PA speaker

LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Mian Tariq Misbahur Rehman, secretary general Lahore Chamber Shahid Khalil and Mian Misbahur Rehman called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi at his residence Wednesday. On this occasion, views were exchanged regarding matters of mutual interest and problems confronting the business community. Pervaiz Elahi said business community is victim of financial difficulties due to the pandemic as thousands of families were affected. He said no doubt price-hike has increased immensely due to coronavirus; there is a need for evolving a strategy for providing reliefs to the people. Mian Tariq Misbahur Rehman said business community is also victim of price-hike while shops and markets should be closed at 8pm instead of 6 pm.