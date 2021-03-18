Man kills friend

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A man killed his friend after a minor scuffle in the limits of Shahdra Police Station on Wednesday. Reports said a man, identified as Ashfaq, killed his friend after a minor feud. The police shifted the body to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities. Meanwhile, the victim has been identified as Imran. The police have arrested the accused from Sheikhupura and started investigations to determine the cause of the murder.