Expats team meets Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission vice chairperson

LAHORE: A delegation of Overseas Pakistani businessmen from United Arab Emirates and Germany called on vice chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Ch Waseem Akhtar here at his office Wednesday.

Delegation comprising Dr Nawid Tariq (adviser of Siemens), Rashid Al Mazroui (adviser to his highness Sheikh Abdul Rehman Al Thani, director of BRSI in Middle East), Muhammad Lutfullah Bhalli (CEO Skyblue Builders) and director (police matters) Shoaib Khurram was also present. While talking to the delegation, vice chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission Ch Waseem Akhtar said his doors are always open for the resolution of problems of overseas Pakistanis.

The contribution made by overseas Pakistanis in building the infrastructure and mega projects in Gulf countries cannot be denied. Ch Waseem Akhtar shared the latest data on the performance of the Commission with the delegation. Provision of relief to overseas Pakistanis as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan is my mission, he added. Overseas Pakistanis were playing a key role in boosting country’s economy by sending foreign remittance, he further said. Delegation lauded the efforts of vice chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission Ch Waseem Akhtar and his team for overseas Pakistanis and assured of their cooperation in future.