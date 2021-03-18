3 corona deaths in twin cities

Rawalpindi: The third wave of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 outbreak is continuing to hit population in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district severely as in the last 24 hours, another three patients have died of the illness while 590 patients have been tested positive for the disease from the region that is the highest number of cases reported in a day after December 4 last year.

It is worth mentioning here that the positivity rate from ICT has got to 8.4 per cent on Wednesday that is also the highest in the last three to four months. Confirmation of 590 more cases from the twin cities has taken tally to 63,059 that makes over 10.2 per cent of all COVID-19 cases so far reported from the country. Another three deaths from the federal capital in the last 24 hours has taken the death toll from the region to 1,203 that is 8.8 per cent of total deaths so far caused by coronavirus illness in Pakistan.