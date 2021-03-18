Can pollen increase COVID infection rates?

WASHINGTON: An international team of scientists has found a correlation between high levels of airborne pollen and COVID-19 infection rates, according to a study published in the US scientific journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), foreign media reported. "When we have pollen counts higher than 250 pollen grains per cubic meter of air over several days, that is a large pollen peak," Stefanie Gilles, a study co-author from the Technical University of Munich, said at a press conference, and this could affect infection rates. The scientists found this was the case for people with or without pollen allergies.

While the scientists observed that COVID-19 infection rates increased when pollen levels were higher, they do not yet know if high levels of pollen alone cause increased COVID-19 infection risk. Health professionals have responded to the study, saying many factors can influence infection rates.

The Ärzteverband Deutscher Allergologen (AeDA), a medical association of German allergists, said in a press release that although the study used the best data available, exact correlations between cause and effect can never be clarified in such an epidemiological study.

"The study says that environmental factors, including pollen, may be responsible for part of the change in infection numbers in spring 2020," Karl-Christian Bergmann, an AeDA member and allergist at the Charité University Hospital in Berlin, told DW, quoting the study authors' fact check. "From that, you can already see how cautious the formulation is here."