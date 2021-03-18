61 corona deaths, 2,351 cases recorded in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 61 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 612,315. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 13,656 on Wednesday. So far 575,867 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country. According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 2,351 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The death rate from the coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan is 2.2 percent. Meanwhile the number of recovered patients of coronavirus has reached 94 percent. During the last 24 hours 2,853 coronavirus patients were recovered in the country. There are 1,978 critical coronavirus patients present in the country. There are 22,792 active coronavirus cases presenting the country.

According to NCOC Sindh province is at the top in number of total reported coronavirus cases and recovery of coronavirus patients in the country.

Meanwhile Punjab province is at first position in number of deaths from the coronavirus and active coronavirus patients in the country. On the other hand federal capital Islamabad is at number three in terms of active coronavirus cases. There are 3,773 active coronavirus patients present in Islamabad. There are 4,314 active coronavirus patients present in Sindh, 10,220 in Punjab, 3,536 active coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 149, in Balochistan 794 in Azad Jammu and Jammu and Kashmir and 6 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Till now 261,823 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh 189,362 in Punjab 76,819 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 48,938 in Islamabad 19,247 in Balochistan 11,161 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 4,965 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

So far 253,041 coronavirus patients have recovered in Sindh, 173,289 coronavirus patients have recovered in Punjab, 71,104 coronavirus patients have recovered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 44,636 coronavirus in Islamabad, 18,896 in Balochistan, 10,045 in AJK and 4,856 coronavirus patients have been recovered in Gilgit-Baltistan.