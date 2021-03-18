India must take first step: Regional peace must for economic growth, says PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said economic prosperity could not be sustained without peace in the neighbourhood.

He said that India must commit to giving Kashmiris their right to self-determination as per the UNSC resolutions and take the first step, and create an enabling environment for moving forward.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural session of the Islamabad Security Dialogue. The prime minister inaugurated the dialogue and launched the National Security Division’s Advisory Portal, connecting over 100 think-tanks and university departments in Pakistan with policy makers. He congratulated the National Security Division for crystallising this framework.

The prime minister recalled that he offered dialogue to India when he came into government but unfortunately India took illegal actions on 5th August, 2019. He said that Kashmir was the core issue between Pakistan and India and if a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue was found by giving Kashmiris the right to self-determination, it would be beneficial for both countries. He said that India must take the first step and create an enabling environment for moving forward.

He showered praise on the Army, intelligence and civilian law-enforcement agencies for playing a monumental role in the fight against terrorism. The prime minister said that security required that “we make the common citizens of Pakistan safe, secure and provide them necessities of life”.

At the inaugural session, the premier was introduced to the new Comprehensive Security Framework (CSF), which is based on the three pillars of military, economic and human security with economic progress at the core. He said that Pakistan’s economic security lens prioritises connectivity, domestic and regional peace, and development partnerships with the world. He said that to ensure a truly secure country, the common citizens of Pakistan must feel secure. “National Security today includes many aspects that have been ignored in previous decades, including climate security, food security and economic prosperity,” he added.

Imran Khan said that the dollar inflow must be consistently greater than dollar outflow in order to expand our national resource pie and use these resources for human welfare and robust defence. He added that deficit leads to a weakening of the rupee, inflation and contributes to poverty.

He said the government has overcome difficult economic challenges and now bringing down inflation is the top priority.

The premier said that under his government the country was able to fight a debilitating current account deficit, increase exports and foreign direct investment (FDI). He said that unlike before, his government was undertaking dedicated climate security programmes, including the internationally renowned 10 billion tree tsunami. He pointed out that climate change poses one of the most serious problems for Pakistan in the coming decades and his government was making strenuous efforts in ensuring the country is prepared for climate change. He was, therefore, pleased to see it included in the Comprehensive Security Framework.

The premier said that his government has prioritised human welfare through Ehsaas and Panagah programmes. “We have administered the largest cash transfers in Pakistan’s history completely transparently,” he said. Furthermore, he said, the government has successfully managed the COVID pandemic while protecting the poor. He said that even the world recognised Pakistan’s success in handling corona pandemic.

Talking on the regional peace, the prime minister said that economic prosperity could not be sustained without peace in the neighbourhood. “That is why my vision for the region is peace,” he said. The premier said that Pakistan was poised for becoming the trade and transit hub for the extended region.

He said that Pakistan wishes for a political settlement in Afghanistan that can lead to sustainable peace. He said that “peace in Afghanistan is the key to unlocking the connectivity potential of the region”.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan called on the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, asking for a multi-party committee to review the election reform bill submitted by the government several months back: The current corruption ridden system exposed so badly in the recent senate elections needs urgent change.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar tweeted to share the information and also posted the letter, the prime minister wrote to NA speaker. In the letter, the prime minister said this month's Senate elections had once again highlighted “the scourge of vote purchasing in the prevailing non-transparent manner of conducting elections”.

On its part, the government had shown its intention to form a bipartisan parliamentary committee under NA Speaker Asad Qaiser to bring about constitutional and electoral reforms. The consensus on the formation of the body was reached between the speaker and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan during a meeting.

“It was agreed that equal representation would be given to members of both the opposition and the government in the committee for their input for electoral reforms,” a statement said in the backdrop of the meeting, which came a day after the government extended an olive branch to the joint opposition, inviting them to sit with it for talks on electoral reforms and asking it to cancel its planned long march.

Imran Khan said in the letter that he had always demanded electoral reforms to ensure transparent, fair and free elections at all levels, recalling that ahead of the Senate elections, his party had called for open ballot to ensure transparency given how the Senate elections had achieved notoriety as being a major market for purchase of votes.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan said the government was following the policy of supremacy of law and Constitution as well as accountability without any discrimination.

“The lawyers’ community had very important role in the provision of justice,” he said while talking to a delegation of the office-bearers of lawyers bodies, led by Advocate General Punjab Ahmad Awais here.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan instructed Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to speed up measures to provide relief to the common man in the province.

According to Geo News, the prime minister held a meeting with Buzdar where the latter informed the former of administrative and political matters concerning the province. He told the prime minister that the government had enhanced the operation against land grabbers in Punjab.

On providing relief to the common man, Buzdar said Sahulat Bazaars — where the poor can buy necessary items at fixed and cheap rates — would be set up throughout the province. The chief minister also informed the prime minister that provincial ministers had been tasked to keep a check on the prices of food items.

After the briefing, Imran Khan praised the provincial government's efforts against land grabbers. The premier told the chief minister that provincial governments will have to take concrete steps to keep inflation in check. He instructed Buzdar to speed up efforts to provide relief to the poor.