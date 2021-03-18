61 corona deaths, 2,351 cases recorded in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 61 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 612,315. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 13,656 on Wednesday. So far 575,867 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 2,351 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The death rate from the coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan is 2.2 percent.

Meanwhile the number of recovered patients of coronavirus has reached 94 percent. During the last 24 hours 2,853 coronavirus patients were recovered in the country. There are 1,978 critical coronavirus patients present in the country. There are 22,792 active coronavirus cases presenting the country.