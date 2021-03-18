Eight women killed in Atlanta spa shootings

ATLANTA: Six Asian women were among eight people shot and killed at spas around the US city of Atlanta, raising fears Wednesday that it might be the most violent chapter yet in a wave of attacks on Asian-Americans, sparking widespread political condemnation including US President calling it very troublesome.

The shootings have come as reports of attacks against Asian-Americans have spiked in recent months — fueled during the Covid-19 pandemic, activists believe, by talk of the “Chinese virus” by former president Donald Trump and others.

Atlanta’s mayor citing investigators said the man suspected of killing eight people at three Atlanta-area spas was headed to Florida “perhaps to carry out additional shootings” when he was arrested Tuesday night, A white man is in custody on suspicion of staging all three attacks, police said as a Georgia state Democratic party leader suggested the attack matched “a pattern” of violence on Asian-Americans during the pandemic. Four of the victims were killed at Young’s Asian Massage near Acworth, a suburb of Georgia state capital Atlanta, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Captain Jay Baker of the Cherokee County sheriff’s office told the paper the victims were two Asian women, a white woman, and a white man, while a Hispanic man was wounded. Police separately confirmed that four women had been killed in attacks on two other spas in the northeast of the city. Describing the scene in northeast Atlanta, the city police department said: “Upon arrival, officers located three females deceased inside the location from apparent gunshot wounds.” While on the scene, officers were advised of shots fired across the street, where they found a fourth female victim. Police told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that all four were Asian women. South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported the country’s foreign ministry had confirmed that four of the victims were of Korean descent.

President Joe Biden was briefed on the “horrific shootings” in Atlanta. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking during a visit to South Korea, said “We are horrified by this violence which has no place in America or anywhere.” Authorities have identified Robert Aaron Long as a suspect in all three shootings. Long was taken into custody after a “brief pursuit” about 150 miles from Atlanta, according to a statement by the Georgia Department of Safety on Facebook.

The man suspected of killing eight people at three Atlanta-area spas was headed to Florida “perhaps to carry out additional shootings” when he was arrested Tuesday night, Atlanta’s mayor said Wednesday, citing investigators. “It’s very likely there would have been more victims,” Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in a news conference at Atlanta police headquarters.

CNN reported the Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds telling the joint news conference:” preliminary information indicates that the killings may not have been racially motivated, but instead could relate to the suspect’s claim of a potential sex addiction. “ Still, it was too early to know a motive, Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said. “There’s still a lot more work to be done. ... We’re just not there as of yet,” Bryant said.