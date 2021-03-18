Russia recalls ambassador from US after Biden comments

MOSCOW: Russia said Wednesday it had summoned its Washington ambassador to Moscow for consultations on its ties with the US, but stressed it wanted to prevent an "irreversible deterioration" in relations.

The announcement from the Russian foreign ministry came after US President Joe Biden said Russia would "pay a price" for meddling in US elections and he agreed with the assessment that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is a "killer." Also on Wednesday, the US government announced that it would expand the export restrictions imposed on Russia earlier this month.