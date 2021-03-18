Man kills friend

LAHORE: A man killed his friend after a minor scuffle in the limits of Shahdra Police Station on Wednesday.

Reports said a man, identified as Ashfaq, killed his friend after a minor feud. The police shifted the body to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities. Meanwhile, the victim has been identified as Imran. The police have arrested the accused from Sheikhupura and started investigations to determine the cause of the murder.