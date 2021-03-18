Mushaal urges world to help stop Kashmiris ‘genocide’

ISLAMABAD: The Narendra Modi-led fascist government has unleashed new wave of state terrorism and barbarism to carry forward its Hindutva agenda in In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), says a press release.

This was stated by Mushaal Hussein Mullick, the wife of Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Yasin Malik, in a statement here on Wednesday and added the brave Kashmiris would foil its nefarious at all costs.

Mushaal Mullick, who is also Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organisation, has stated Indian administration is committing genocide under the nose of the UN but no one is questioning the Indian occupation forces.

However, she made it clear that Kashmiri people could be deterred by such brutal tactics and they would take the freedom movement to its logical ends come what may.