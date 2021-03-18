PAC expresses annoyance over officials’ absence

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday refused to take up the audited paras of Islamabad Capital Territory administration and Nadra, expressing annoyance over the absence of the chief commissioner, Islamabad, and the chairman Nadra and deferred it.

The meeting was chaired by the Chairman, Rana Tanveer Hussain, in which the audit paras related to the Ministry of Interior, were examined but were deferred till the presence of the chief commissioner Islamabad and chairman Nadra.

The PAC also expressed its concerns on the surrender of funds to the Interior Division. Meanwhile, expressing his annoyance over the absence of the chief commissioner Islamabad, the chairman PAC questioned the concerned officials why he did not come to the meeting.

The committee also expressed its annoyance over the absence of chairman Nadra and consequently deferred the audit paras related to the ICT administration and Nadra till the next meeting. The officials of the AGPR gave a briefing to the committee on the supplementary grants of the interior ministry.

Rana Tanveer expressed his concerns on the surrender of the grants of the Interior Division and remarked that there was a flaw in budget making process as either the supplementary grants were demanded or surrendered.