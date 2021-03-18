House robbed of cash, valuables in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Robbers looted a house and decamped with cash, gold ornaments and other valuables worth over Rs22 million after locking inmates in a room in Hamshiran area here in early hours of Wednesday.

The house owner, Salahudden Khan, told the police that around 20 dacoits locked his entire family in a room and took away Rs12 million cash, gold ornaments worth Rs10 million and other valuables.

“My father had sold a piece of land recently and received an amount of Rs40 million from its buyers and robbers were well aware of that money, which is why they repeatedly asked us to hand over that money to them otherwise warned us of serious consequences,” he added.District Police Officer Asif Bahadur said that a police party rushed to the scene following the incident and after lodging an FIR, investigation had been started to arrest those involved in the robbery. “We will shortly bust the gang involved in this robbery incident,” he said.