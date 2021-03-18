Opposition can never defeat PM: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Shaikh Rashid Ahmed says controlling prices of essential commodities is the top most priority of the government.Addressing a news conference here Wednesday, Shaikh Rashid said Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced Ramazan package worth about eight billion rupees to benefit people of the country. The minister said the visas of Kuwait will soon be opened which will create job opportunities for the Pakistani youth. He said the visas for Kuwait were suspended in 2011.

The minister said two new dams are being built in the country which will produce cheap electricity along with employment opportunities for the locals. Shaikh Rashid said people have rejected the PDM’s narrative. He said PDM should come into Parliament and support government’s positive initiative of election reforms.

Shaikh Rashid said that opposition alliance can never defeat Prime Minister Imran Khan. The minister said that if PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif wants to return to the country, the government can provide travel documents within 24 hours. Shaikh Rashid said there are two groups of thought in PML-N and both groups are present in same family.

The minister also welcomed decision of PDM to postpone long march and said the Interior Ministry did not create any hurdle. He further said that he had predicted earlier that the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will be deceived. He said the PPP and Asif Ali Zardari have made a mature political decision.

Shaikh Rashid said that he has no contact with the PPP, but Qamar Zaman Kaira, Sardar Latif Khosa and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are his friends.