Meeting reviews measures for polio drive

MARDAN: Divisional Commissioner Muntazir Khan on Wednesday chaired a meeting regarding the anti-polio campaign to be conducted from March 29 to April 2.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Habibullah Arif, Deputy Commissioner Swabi Shahid Mahmood, Col Malakand Task Force, DHOs of Mardan Swabi and representatives of WHOs and UNICEF, says a press release.

Giving a detailed briefing about the upcoming polio campaign and the previous drive, it was stated that for the campaign, 2,552 teams have been allocated and more than 3,000 police personnel would provide security. He added that during the campaign, 708,000 children under the age of 5 years would be vaccinated in the division.