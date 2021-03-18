Armed clash over land dispute averted

PESHAWAR: The timely action by the district administration and the police prevented an imminent armed clash between the Burhankhel and Haleemzai tribes over land dispute and brokered a temporary ceasefire in Mohmand tribal district on Wednesday.

The armed men of Burhankhel and Haleemzai tribes, who had taken positions, opened fire on each other when the former started construction work on the disputed land in Krapa area in the district.

The rival tribes already have a dispute over the ownership of a mountain and have taken positions against each other.

The situation intensified when the people from the Burhankhel tribe started construction work on the disputed land in the Krapa area. This infuriated the armed men of rival Haleemzai tribe and started firing on them.

The Burhankhel tribe also retaliated and started firing on the positions of Haleemzai tribe.

However, Assistant Commissioner, Upper Mohmand, Hamid Iqbal along with a heavy contingent of police rushed to the spot and effected temporary ceasefire between the infighting tribes.

The jirga of elders from both tribes has been convened to settle the dispute between the tribes.