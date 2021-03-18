Senate polls witnessed horse-trading, says Haideri

CHARSADDA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) General Secretary Maulana Abdul Ghafoori Haideri said on Wednesday that the Senate elections witnessed the worst horse-trading in history.

Talking to reporters here, he said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) may not be a part of the Pakistan Democratic Moment anymore.

He said that the central leadership of some parties in the PDM was under pressure from the establishment.

“We want to ask the political parties that cannot make decisions that why did they join the PDM?” he asked.

Regarding the postponement of the long march, he said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam alone had held many marches because every section of the society was dissatisfied with the performance of this government due to which people were protesting against it.