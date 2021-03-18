close
Thu Mar 18, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 18, 2021

Two killed in NW

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
March 18, 2021

MIRANSHAH: Two people were killed in separate incidents in North Waziristan tribal district on Wednesday, police said.

Unidentified armed men entered a home in Dattakhel area, killing a man and injuring another there.

Also, a bullet-riddled body was recovered in Mir Ali area. The deceased had gone missing the other night and later found dead the next day. Police said they were investigating both the incidents.

