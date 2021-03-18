Two killed in NW

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MIRANSHAH: Two people were killed in separate incidents in North Waziristan tribal district on Wednesday, police said.
Unidentified armed men entered a home in Dattakhel area, killing a man and injuring another there.
Also, a bullet-riddled body was recovered in Mir Ali area. The deceased had gone missing the other night and later found dead the next day. Police said they were investigating both the incidents.