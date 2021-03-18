Karak city residents protest power, gas loadshedding

KARAK: Residents of Karak city blocked Karak-Bannu road at Saddam Chowk in protest against power and gas loadshedding here on Wednesday.

The protestors, led by a local elder Abdullah Khattak and others, chanted slogans against the officials of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).

Speakers on the occasion, the elders condemned unscheduled loadshedding of power and gas in the district and claimed that the residents were facing severe shortage of drinking water due to power outage.

Later, the protestors marched to the office of Deputy Commissioner Abdul Ghafoor Shah. Additional Assistant Commissioner Mehran Ilyas negotiated with the protestors and later they also met Pesco sub-divisional officer Haneef Khan and officials of SNGPL in their offices.

The protestors dispersed peacefully after the officials assured to fulfil their demands.