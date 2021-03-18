close
Thu Mar 18, 2021
Bajaur areas sealed

Peshawar

KHAR: District administration has sealed several areas in Bajaur after coronavirus cases emerged there.

According to a press release, Assistant Commissioner Fazal Raheem imposed lockdown Islam Dheri street in Salarzai tehsil and a vegetable market, Ghuzanu Shah Cheenagai and Dag Qilla area of Khar tehsil.

