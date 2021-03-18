Rickshaw drivers again try to disrupt BRT service

PESHAWAR: The rickshaw drivers again tried to disrupt the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service when they tried to force their entry into the Hashtnagri Station on Wednesday.

TransPeshawar spokesperson Umair Khan said that rickshaw drivers staged a protest and tried to force their entry into the Hashtnagari Station but the security staff foiled their attempt.

He warned the protesters of strict action in case of damaging the TransPeshawar property. He said that the service had been initiated for the benefit of the people and anyone attempting to damage it would be dealt with strictly.

Meanwhile, a delegation of journalists visited the TransPeshawar office. The visitors were briefed about the performance of the BRT. The visitors appreciated the mass transit service in the provincial capital.