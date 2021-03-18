Alleged terrorist, 2 passers-by killed in Swat clash

MINGORA: An alleged terrorist and two passers-by were killed and another militant sustained injuries during a clash with the security forces in Kanju area in Kabal tehsil of Swat district on Wednesday.

Police sources said a terrorist identified as Mukarram, a resident of Damghar in Kanju, was killed and his accomplice Nisar Ali sustained injuries during a clash with the security forces.

Two passers-by, Nihar Ali and Abdul Ghaffar, were also killed in the firing incident.

Police officials said the terrorists were wanted in a number of cases, including martyring a police constable last year.

Regional Police Officer Malakand Division, Abdul Ghafoor Afridi told reporters that hand grenades had been recovered from the possession of the terrorists. “Mukarram was wanted in connection with several terrorist attacks. He had also shot dead a policeman and a member of the village defense committee in Kanju last year,” he added.

Following the encounter, the police and security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.