Three more patients die of Covid-19 in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Three patients died of Covid-19 in the district on Wednesday.

With the new casualties, the fatalities from the coronavirus reached 70 in the district.

Briefing media, Deputy Commissioner Mir Reza Ozgen and District Health Officer Dr Gulman Shah said that Gul Shad, Farasat Bibi, wife Fahimullah, and another patient were infected by the fatal virus and were under treatment.

However, the patients expired despite hectic efforts by the doctors to save their lives. The officials said that the number of coronavirus-infected patients were increasing with passage of time as people were ignoring the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the viral infection.

They said that more suspected patients tested positive for the coronavirus that took the number of patients suffering from the viral infection to 2,928.

They said that 2,424 Covvid-19 patients had recovered after medical treatment in the district so far

They said that active cases of coronavirus were now 434 in which several patients were under treatment at the Qazi Medical Complex, while the rest were quarantined at their own homes.

The officials added that more suspected patients had tested positive due to the non-observance of SOPs and flouting of the government guidelines to stem the virus.

They appealed the people to follow SOPs while attending the wedding and other gatherings or visiting bazaars.