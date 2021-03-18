Sahel: Terror, poverty and climate change

PARIS: With at least 90 people dead in two separate attacks close to the Niger and Mali borders, we look at Africa’s increasingly troubled Sahel region.

The semi-arid zone has become a crucible of Jihadist terror, climate change and population movement. The Sahel, or Sahil in Arabic, meaning coast or shore, is a vast region that stretches along the southern rim of the Sahara desert from the Atlantic to the Red Sea.

Wedged between the desert to the north and tropical forests and savannah to the south, the belt has a tropical semi-arid climate. There is debate over of which countries actually belong to the Sahel.

But a core group -- Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger -- are gathered in an anti-jihadist alliance called the G5 Sahel. Other definitions of the region take in parts of Senegal, Nigeria, Sudan, South Sudan and Eritrea. With vast stretches of inhospitable desert and porous borders, the central Sahel has become a hunting ground for armed groups, rebels, Jihadists and criminal gangs.