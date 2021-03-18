close
Thu Mar 18, 2021
AFP
March 18, 2021

French theatre director stabbed

AFP
March 18, 2021

Montpellier, France: Top French theatre director Alain Francon was stabbed in the throat on Wednesday outside his hotel in the Mediterranean city of Montpellier, officials said, in a daylight attack the details of which remain unclear. Francon, 76, has been teaching at the National School of Dramatic Arts since mid-February and living in the city’s historic central district, a source close to the inquiry said.

