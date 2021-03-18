George Floyd murder trial

Minneapolis: The judge overseeing the trial of the police officer facing murder charges for the death of George Floyd in the US state of Minnesota dismissed two jurors on Wednesday. Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill released the two jurors after they said they had heard about a $27 million "wrongful death" settlement reached last week between the Floyd family and the city of Minneapolis. The settlement was announced Friday after seven jurors had already been seated for the trial of Derek Chauvin, a white police officer facing murder and manslaughter charges for the death of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man.