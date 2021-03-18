Sea bed dredging emits as much carbon as aviation: study

Paris: Sea bed bottom trawling produces as much as one billion tonnes of carbon annually -- equivalent to all emissions from aviation -- according to new research that called on Wednesday for greater ocean protections.

The ocean floor contains twice as much carbon as all of Earth’s soil, which is disturbed and emitted when fishing boats dredge their nets along it. Authors of the study said that protecting specific areas where bottom trawling is prolific could save emissions and help support global fish stocks. Ocean biodiversity is in precipitous decline due to overfishing, pollution and climate change. Yet only seven percent of oceans are under any form of protection.