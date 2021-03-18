Alleged victim in Vatican sex abuse trial tells of ‘shock’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Vatican City: A man told a Vatican court on Wednesday how a former papal altar boy sexually abused him over a period of six years while both were teens attending a pre-seminary. The alleged victim, now 30, took the stand in the trial, which represents the first time the Vatican has criminally prosecuted alleged acts of clerical sex abuse or their cover-up on its territory.