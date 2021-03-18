Notorious couple convicted of 1996 murder in Belgium

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Brussels: A Franco-Ivorian man and his Belgian wife have been convicted of killing a British businessman at a Belgian seaside resort a quarter of a century ago.
The court in the Belgian city of Bruges late Tuesday found Jean-Claude Lacote and his wife Hilde Van Acker quilty of shooting dead 44-year-old Marcus Mitchell. Lacote, 54, and Van Acker, 57, were arrested in the Ivory Coast two years ago after living a colourful life on the run in the US and Africa. They had pleaded not guilty but now face possible life imprisonment.