close
Thu Mar 18, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
March 18, 2021

Turk journalist detained

World

AFP
March 18, 2021

ISTANBUL: A columnist for a top Turkish opposition daily was briefly detained on Wednesday over a tweet of a cartoon depicting a cleaner appearing to disinfect the mind of a religious cleric. Turkish prosecutors are seeking a one-and-half-year jail term for Cumhuriyet journalist Enver Aysever on charges that his tweet, dating from last year, "denigrated religious values observed by a part of the public".

Latest News

More From World