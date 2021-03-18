Turk journalist detained

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISTANBUL: A columnist for a top Turkish opposition daily was briefly detained on Wednesday over a tweet of a cartoon depicting a cleaner appearing to disinfect the mind of a religious cleric. Turkish prosecutors are seeking a one-and-half-year jail term for Cumhuriyet journalist Enver Aysever on charges that his tweet, dating from last year, "denigrated religious values observed by a part of the public".