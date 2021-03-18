close
Thu Mar 18, 2021
AFP
March 18, 2021

Jordan sentences six to death for maiming teen

World

AFP
March 18, 2021

AMMAN: Jordan’s state security court sentenced six men to death on Wednesday after convicting them of maiming a 16-year-old boy in a case that triggered public outrage, a court official said. The victim has since regained the use of one eye after receiving specialist treatment at Amman’s King Hussein Hospital ordered by King Abdullah II but he lost both hands to his assailants’ vendetta against his father.

