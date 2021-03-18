Jordan sentences six to death for maiming teen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
AMMAN: Jordan’s state security court sentenced six men to death on Wednesday after convicting them of maiming a 16-year-old boy in a case that triggered public outrage, a court official said. The victim has since regained the use of one eye after receiving specialist treatment at Amman’s King Hussein Hospital ordered by King Abdullah II but he lost both hands to his assailants’ vendetta against his father.