Moscow bans insults against WWII veterans

MOSCOW: Russian lawmakers on Wednesday passed a bill that bans insults against World War II veterans, with offenders facing possible sentences of up to five years in jail.

The move came after a judge last month ruled that jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny was guilty of defaming a World War II veteran who was among a group of Russians President Vladimir Putin’s top domestic critic called "traitors" for appearing in a pro-Kremlin video.

On Wednesday, the lower house State Duma announced that it had increased penalties for justifying Nazism and introduced punishment for "public dissemination of knowingly false information" about World War II veterans. "It is unacceptable to insult those who defended the Motherland," Vyacheslav Volodin, State Duma speaker, said in a statement.