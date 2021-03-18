close
Thu Mar 18, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 18, 2021

Dry weather forecast

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
March 18, 2021

LAHORE:As a westerly wave continued to persist in upper parts of the country, the city witnessed a partly cloudy weather here on Wednesday while Met office predicted dry weather for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that dry weather was expected in most plain areas of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm (snowfall over high mountains) was expected at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Rain was recorded in DG Khan, Astore, Mirkhani and Kalam. Wednesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -02°C while in Lahore, it was 17.2°C and maximum was 31°C.

