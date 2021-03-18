Cash prizes distributed among LWMC workers

LAHORE:Chief Executive Officer of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Imran Ali Sultan met sanitary workers at Fort Road, Ravi Town and distributed cash prizes among them for their dedication here on Wednesday. A press statement issued by company said that GM operations Sohail Anwar Malik and other officials were also present there.

On the occasion CEO LWMC appreciated the efforts of workers for making the city clean and distributed cash prizes among sanitary workers - Jabar from Zone-1, Riaz from Zone-2 and Riaz Masih from Zone-3. CEO LWMC stated that LWMC workers are the real asset of the organization. The department has also made some important decisions for the welfare of the workers and new uniforms, shoes and jackets will be procured for the workers. More than 9 hundred new vehicles will also be procured to ensure the best cleanliness services in the city. LWMC workers lift more than 5500 tons of waste on daily basis.