Sindh invites GET to open schools in province

Lahore:Ghazali Education Trust (GET) has been invited to open schools in Sindh as well in partnership with the government and Sindh Education Foundation.

At present GET is educating 100,000 children in its 650 schools, mainly in Punjab besides in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. GET runs primary schools in the rural areas. The trust opens a school where there isn’t any school within 2-km radius.

The GET instills in the little children it teaches and their parents the drive to continue education. The children pursue further education after graduating from GET primary schools which is heartening. The problem is shortage of funds and resources.

In a briefing to journalists, GET Executive Director Syed Aamir Mahmood said the schools run by GET charge students Rs 200 monthly fee and ensure regular school because of which there aren’t dropouts there. Not all children can give even Rs200 fee every month. A local school committee (LSC) recommends what to give to children and sometimes there is much more that the Trust is giving.

The people contribute to the Ghazali Education Trust from Pakistan and Pakistanis in Oslo and London also raise funds for the Trust. GET has also made some investment and all its employees contribute to the fund.

The teachers give Rs 50 and GET puts in as much. Above all, the administration is frugal in its spending. Still, resources are needed to create a good infrastructure. GET itself constructed 50 out of the 650 schools it runs but far more are needed to educate the 250 million out-of-school children.

“Enrolment increase when the infrastructure is good. People would give us buildings for free to open schools but we haven’t received any in the last 10 years and land has become very expensive.

A secondary school requires one to two crore rupees to start. There isn’t any money for that yet,” said Syed Mahmood. The government alone can’t educate people so public-private partnership is a way to educate the masses and a must to rise above poverty, he added.