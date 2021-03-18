PU date sheet

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Punjab University Examinations Department has issued written & practical examinations date sheet of Associate Degree Arts / Science Part-I and Part-II annual examination 2021. The exams will commence from April 1, 2021. COVID-19 SOP’s shall strictly be followed during the examinations. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.