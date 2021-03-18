Factory fined after seizure of plastic bags

Islamabad:A team comprising officials of the climate change ministry, Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency, district administration and police seized a large quantity of polythene bags and raw material used to produce them during a raid on a Tarnol factory on the outskirts of Islamabad and fined the owner of the premises Rs100,000 for violating the ban on the manufacturing of the single-use plastic shopping bags.

The action was taken on a tip-off, revealed state minister for climate change Zartaj Gul Wazir on Wednesday. According to the minister, while efforts have been beefed up for stricter enforcement of ban on the use, sale and manufacturing of polythene bags in the capital city and surrounding areas since March 1, 2021, no one is being spared and fine is imposed on ban violators without discrimination.

"Our teams are now regularly visiting the market places, stores, malls, other public places and manufacturing sites in the capital territory for stern action and monitoring of implementation of the ban on polythene bag. “Not only customers but also shopkeepers, sellers and manufacturers of the environmentally-damaging polythene bags are being fined during the raids and warned to stop use, sale and manufacturing of polythene bags or face the punitive action in a more stringent way if caught again in possession of the banned polythene bags,” she said.

Lauding the role of the official enforcement teams comprising officials of climate change minister Pak-EPA Islamabad, Islamabad Capital Territory Administration and Islamabad Police, the minister said without aggressive chasing of the ban violators the enforcement of the polythene bag ban could not have been possible. “I feel encouraged to see the enforcement teams ensure implementation of the law in all forms and manifestations, the state minister urged the people to cooperate with these enforcement teams and ensure that our neighbourhoods and business are free from the menace of polythene bags that are damaging not only the environment but also human and animal health,” she said. The minister said under the re-enforcement of the complete ban on polythene bags beginning from March 1, use of all polyethylene bags at any level has been again made liable to be fined in the capital region of around 1.5 million people.

“Anyone who is found using, selling or manufacturing the polythene bags would face a severe action in the shape of fines,” she warned. The minister said all relevant government organisations have been directed to remain vigilant and fine anyone found in possession of the polythene bags.

Senior joint secretary of the Climate Change Ministry Syed Mujtaba Hussain said under the campaign, wholesalers were being be fined up to Rs100,000, shopkeepers up to Rs10,000 and consumers up to Rs5,000 for first-time ban violations and the fine increased over repeated violations.