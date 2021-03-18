IGP orders drive against vehicles with fake number plates

LAHORE:IGP Punjab Inam Ghani directed to launch a 15-day special campaign against vehicles with fake and non-standard number plates and vehicles with tinted windows and illegal blue lights on highways in other districts of the province including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Gujranwala and Faisalabad and a detailed report of police actions should also be sent to the Central Police Office.

He issued these instructions to all the officers including RPOs, CPOs and DPOs of the province while presiding over a video link conference at the Central Police Office here on Wednesday. He commended Sheikhupura, DG Khan, Khanewal, Multan,

Mianwali, Mandi Bahauddin, Faisalabad, Vehari, Kasur and Bahawalpur police for their excellent monthly performance and directed to continue the same progress in future. He further directed all CPOs and DPOs to send allotted ‘nufree’ of Punjab Constabulary (PC) back to PC in all cases by April 1st.

And in case the districts which did not send PC personnel by the due date should send their CPOs and DPOs to explain themselves to the IG.

He further said that the best welfare of the police force is one of his top priorities and therefore immediate departmental action should not be delayed against those responsible for not delivering welfare cheques to the personnel and their families on time.

IGP said that police stations, police offices and especially field duty staff should consider face masks as an integral part of uniforms to prevent corona epidemic so that

Police teams can provide all possible protection and service to the people by staying safe from corona.

At the conference, all the RPOs and DPOs of the province gave briefings on crime prevention and overall performance in their regions and districts, on which the IG Punjab instructed that all initiatives regarding modern policing and smart working have been initiated.

In addition to timely measures of prevention of child and women abuses, all RPOs and DPOs should investigate these cases under their own supervision, while geo-fencing, forensic science and modern investigation tools should be used to investigate other serious crimes including murder and rape. He further said that in view of the arrival of Easter, search, sweep, combing and intelligence based operations in sensitive districts should be intensified and action should be taken against the property owners and tenants for violating the Tenancy Act.